33 booked as rival groups clash in hospital

Our Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
OKARA: Rival groups resorted to shooting, damaging windows and glass doors of the City DHQ hospital’s trauma centre they were visiting to get medico-legal certificates following a fight in their village. Five members of the group were injured in the scuffle.

As per the first information report, both groups continued their fight on the hospital premises, beating each other and firing into the air. A police team, headed by a sub-inspector (SI) positioned near the press club, received an emergency call at 15 and rushed to the spot. On seeing the policemen, both groups escaped.

Police registered a case against Ali Akbar, Zain, Amir, Rana Waqas and Bilal along with 11 others of one group and 21 members of the other group, including Azeem, Ihsaan, Amin, Tanvir and Ghulam Haider, on the report of SI Abid Ali. Police claimed to have arrested five suspects in the case.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

