Two arrested for attempting to sell minor girl to dacoits

BAHAWALPUR: The Shah Shammas police station of Multan on Sunday claimed to have foiled an attempt to sell a minor girl to the Katcha dacoits and arrested two alleged abductors, including a woman.

According to the police, one Abdul Rehman complained to the police that his neighbours Ali and his mother Samina Bibi allegedly abducted his 12-year old daughter Mehnaz Bibi and stole his motorcycle.

Police claimed that after registration of the abduction case, a police team with the help of geo-fencing and latest technology traced the abductors in Rahim Yar Khan district. Police claimed to recover the girl during a raid and also arrested the mother and son.

Shammas police said that the duo wanted to sell the minor girl to the Katcha dacoits but the attempt was foiled.

Further investigations were ongoing.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025