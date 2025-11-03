E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Citizens facing problems at Gujrat Arazi centre

Waseem Ashraf Butt Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
GUJRAT: Citizens are complaining of facing inconveniences at the Gujrat Arazi Record Centre (ARC) as well as allegedly being exploited by the staff for issuance of property ownership documents on the pretext of blocked computer data or declaring it as inaccessible. The problem is more pronounced in the computerised revenue estates located in the outskirts of the Gujrat city, as well as in Kunjah and Jalalpur Jattan towns.

Official sources said that though computerisation of at least 50 muazas (revenue estates) falling in the urban revenue circles had been declared complete, but thousands of the mutations were yet to be entered into the database of the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA).

However, an ARC official claimed that the newly-computerised mauzas under the PLRA were blocked owing to multiple reasons, causing hindrance in the transaction of property.

He claimed that thousands of mutations were yet to be computerised, which was to be completed by a private firm that had been hired for manually digitising the revenue record. However, according to some informed sources, the firm had abandoned the task, which had caused delay in the computerisation process. Due to this, transactions across Punjab were being affected causing delays in collection of taxes, said a senior official privy to the matter.

Claim staff extorting money for land ownership and sale documents;PLRA spokesperson says unavailability of services is due to delays in provision of records by patwaris

Meanwhile, officials at the Gujrat ARC had been accused of extorting money from citizens seeking land ownership and sale documents.

Residents of Jatowkal, Aduwal, Narowali, Lindpur, Tibi Gurian, Saboowal, Chak Mehmda and Sultanpura had alleged that for obtaining a simple fard (ownership certificate) or sale deed, they had to pay extra money to the ARC officials.

Residents claimed that officials routinely declare computer data “blocked” or “inaccessible” to delay the process, forcing applicants to make hefty payments to get their documents issued.

A senior official of the land revenue department claimed that most of the service centre officials (SCOs) had been working on their posts for the past eight to 10 years, during which they had established deep roots and powerful connections.

Official sources claimed that due to these tactics at ARC, the ratio of processing of registration documents in several urban circles had also been affected, resulting in the loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

A PLRA spokesperson said that unavailability of services at the ARCs were due to the delay in provision of manual revenue records by the patwaris, as the ARC staff could not block or unblock data.

When contacted, the spokesperson said that the revenue field staff had yet to submit the complete manual records at their respective ARCs, which was causing problems. However, he said that if evidence of any ARC’s staff involvement in malpractice was provided to the PLRA, stern action would be taken by the PLRA director general.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

