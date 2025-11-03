E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Two cops, a passer-by injured in shooting at Kharian

Our Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
GUJRAT: Two policemen and a passer-by were shot by the firing of five armed men near Jaura village of Saddar Kharian police precincts on Sunday.

Reports said the Attowala police check post had received a complaint of an aerial firing at around 11pm on Saturday in Jaura village. Responding to the call, the head of police picket along with the other policemen reached the spot.

Meanwhile, five suspects on two motorbikes were riding through the area and when policemen signaled them to stop, the motorcyclists opened fire at the police.

Four of the suspects were later identified as Aftab Mohsin, Waqas Waheed and Moazzam.

In the firing, Moharrar of police check post, Shahzad, and Constable Adnan and a passer-by, Aashiq, sustained injuries.

The suspects managed to flee the scene whereas the injured were later shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital (ABSTH).

Police have registered a case against four nominated and an unidentified suspect on the report of ASI Shafqat Jamal.

BODY FOUND: Police found the charred dead body of an unidentified woman who was reportedly tortured to death before being burnt.

The body was found in a sack at the bank of Bhimber rainwater drain near Kot Bela village of Rehmania police.

The locals had spotted the body and informed the police who shifted it to the ABSTH where doctors later conducted an autopsy.

A spokesman for Gujrat police said as per the initial investigation, the woman had reportedly been killed through torture before being burnt by the suspects.

Police lodged the case against unidentified suspects on the report of a local resident of Tibba Botey Shah.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

