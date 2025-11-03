SDPI’s annual conference begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) is preparing to organise its annual conference from November 4.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute claims it will be the most influential policy advocacy gatherings of South Asia which will serve as a curtain-raiser to COP30 with the aim to spark actionable discussions on climate finance, trade, circular economy, inclusive growth, inequalities, Artificial Intelligence and the transformation of global governance for sustainable futures, says a press release.

Alongside the conference, Sustainable Development Policy Institute is also organising the third Sustainability Investment Expo (SIE) to bring academia, think tanks and industry close to each other in pursuit of providing capacity building and investment opportunities.

The forum will focus on five key SDGs, including Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Industry and Innovation (SDG 9), Sustainable Cities (SDG 11), and Partnerships (SDG 17) and deliberate on transformative and equitable actions to accelerate progress.

A strategic dialogue will open the forum, exploring how regional stakeholders can navigate global disruptions while keeping the SDGs on track.

The sessions will discuss financing the energy transition, urban resilience and lessons from Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) for stronger SDG governance and monitoring.

Outcomes from the forum will feed into the 13th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) in Bangkok and the 2026 High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in

New York, ensuring Pakistan and South Asia’s perspectives are represented in global development policy processes.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025