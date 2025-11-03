E-Paper | November 03, 2025

SDPI’s annual conference begins tomorrow

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) is preparing to organise its annual conference from November 4.

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute claims it will be the most influential policy advocacy gatherings of South Asia which will serve as a curtain-raiser to COP30 with the aim to spark actionable discussions on climate finance, trade, circular economy, inclusive growth, inequalities, Artificial Intelligence and the transformation of global governance for sustainable futures, says a press release.

Alongside the conference, Sustainable Development Policy Institute is also organising the third Sustainability Investment Expo (SIE) to bring academia, think tanks and industry close to each other in pursuit of providing capacity building and investment opportunities.

The forum will focus on five key SDGs, including Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Industry and Innovation (SDG 9), Sustainable Cities (SDG 11), and Partnerships (SDG 17) and deliberate on transformative and equitable actions to accelerate progress.

A strategic dialogue will open the forum, exploring how regional stakeholders can navigate global disruptions while keeping the SDGs on track.

The sessions will discuss financing the energy transition, urban resilience and lessons from Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) for stronger SDG governance and monitoring.

Outcomes from the forum will feed into the 13th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) in Bangkok and the 2026 High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in

New York, ensuring Pakistan and South Asia’s perspectives are represented in global development policy processes.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe