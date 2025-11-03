FIR against ex-IWMB chairperson condemned

ISLAMABAD: WWF-Pakistan and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Sunday expressed deep concern over the registration of an FIR against former Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) chairperson Rina Saeed Khan, calling for fairness, transparency and protection of those working to safeguard the environment.

In a statement, WWF-Pakistan said it was dismayed by attempts to cast doubt on the integrity of individuals and institutions committed to conservation.

“The protection and conservation of Pakistan’s environment and biodiversity must remain above political, institutional or personal biases,” it said, urging that all proceedings be conducted in accordance with due process.

WWF noted that IWMB’s actions under Khan’s leadership were consistent with a Supreme Court judgement upholding the Islamabad High Court’s 2018 ruling that declared commercial activities in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) illegal.

The board’s decision to close Monal restaurant and restore the park’s ecology, the statement said, was fully aligned with its statutory mandate.

WWF Director General Hammad Naqi Khan said conservation decisions “grounded in legal and scientific principles should be respected,” adding that individuals acting in good faith “deserve institutional support, not retribution.”

Under Rina Saeed Khan, IWMB launched key initiatives, including a wildlife rescue centre, public hiking trails, and a

weekly farmers’ market promoting sustainable local produce.

In a separate statement, SDPI Chairperson Shafqat Kakakhel lauded Khan and IWMB member Vaqar Zakaria for their volunteer service, condemning their “harassment and victimization.” He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene and ensure justice.

According to a fact-finding report by the Ministry of Climate Change for the FIA, Khan has already been exonerated of any wrongdoing.

The report stated that the IWMB acted lawfully under emergency procurement rules and found “no evidence of misconduct, coercion, or misuse of authority.”

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025