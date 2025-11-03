E-Paper | November 03, 2025

10th National Olive Festival kicks off in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
Visitors take interest in various products during the 10th National Olive Festival in Rawalpindi on Sunday. — White Star
RAWALPINDI: The 10th National Olive Festival 2025 began at Allama Iqbal Park in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Beautiful stalls displaying various products were set up, and a large number of people participated in the event, organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in collaboration with the Olive Foundation.

PHA Director General Ahmed Hassan Ranjha paid a special visit to the Olive Festival, where he inspected different stalls and reviewed the festival arrangements. On the occasion, he was also presented with a traditional Ajrak from the Wasib region.

During his visit, Mr Ranjha interacted with stallholders and discussed the products on display. He said that this year’s event marks the 10th anniversary of the festival, dedicated to appreciating the farmers, researchers and entrepreneurs who have played a vital role in making Pakistan self-sufficient in the olive sector.

The inaugural ceremony was held at 11am on the first day, followed by Mr Ranjha’s address. He said the National Olive Festival serves as a prominent platform for promoting olive cultivation, value addition, agro-business opportunities and sustainable agriculture in Pakistan.

The organisers were commended for successfully hosting the event. The festival continued till late on the first day and will resume today.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

