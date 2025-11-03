E-Paper | November 03, 2025

PTI activists stopped from travelling abroad, detained

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
RAWALPINDI: Khawla Idrees, a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) social media team, was stopped from traveling abroad along with her husband at the New Islamabad International Airport.

According to sources, the PTI Youth Wing General Secretary and his wife, who are also said to be social media activists, arrived at the airport to travel to Saudi Arabia but were denied permission to board.

They were taken into custody by the FIA Immigration staff and later handed over to the Cyber Crime Cell team at the airport, which took them away.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

