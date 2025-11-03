Man allegedly kills brother

RAWALPINDI: A young man was gunned down allegedly by his elder brother, while two other persons were killed in separate incidents in different parts of the city on Sunday, police said.

The first incident was reported by Khizra Bibi, 40, resident of Dhoke Dalal, to the Ganjmandi police.

She said her son Bilal Wahab came to her home at 12:45am on Saturday and started quarrelling with his brother Usman Wahab. Bilal then pulled out a pistol and shot Usman dead.

She said her son Shuja Zaib tried to overpower Bilal, but the latter escaped. She said Usman was an addict and his elder brother had been trying to stop him from using drugs which resulted in the tragedy.

In the second incident, a man was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track at Dhoke Chaudhrian. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yasir, 48, a resident of Chakri Road.

In another incident, Abdul Ghaffar, resident of Chakri Road, died after falling from a tractor in Dhamial. Mohammad Asad told the police that Ghaffar was injured critically after falling from a tractor. The injured died while being shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025