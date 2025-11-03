E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Man allegedly kills brother

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: A young man was gunned down allegedly by his elder brother, while two other persons were killed in separate incidents in different parts of the city on Sunday, police said.

The first incident was reported by Khizra Bibi, 40, resident of Dhoke Dalal, to the Ganjmandi police.

She said her son Bilal Wahab came to her home at 12:45am on Saturday and started quarrelling with his brother Usman Wahab. Bilal then pulled out a pistol and shot Usman dead.

She said her son Shuja Zaib tried to overpower Bilal, but the latter escaped. She said Usman was an addict and his elder brother had been trying to stop him from using drugs which resulted in the tragedy.

In the second incident, a man was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the railway track at Dhoke Chaudhrian. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yasir, 48, a resident of Chakri Road.

In another incident, Abdul Ghaffar, resident of Chakri Road, died after falling from a tractor in Dhamial. Mohammad Asad told the police that Ghaffar was injured critically after falling from a tractor. The injured died while being shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe