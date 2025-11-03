Three die in Haripur rickshaw-truck collision

HARIPUR: Three passengers, including two women, were killed and four others injured critically when an overloaded rickshaw collided head-on with a mini-truck near Golia Mera area on the Sera-i-Nehmat Khan Road here on Sunday.

The deceased and the injured were from the same family from Pharhala village, and they were on way to Golia Mera to offer Fateha for the departed soul a relative, police and family sources said.

Police and eyewitnesses said min-truck was being driven recklessly.

The injured and the bodies were shifted to Haripur Trauma Centre, where another injured succumbed to his injuries. The deceased were identified as Ruqaiya Bibi, 22, Rani Bibi, 45, and her father-in-law Mian Khan. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Haripur, for tertiary care.

Meanwhile, the police recovered body of a young man, later identified as Mohammad Munir 18, of Baeeyan Ahmed Ali Khan village, from a private office on Railway Road here on Sunday morning. The body was carrying a single bullet shot in the chest. However, the motive behind the murder of the teenager was not yet known. The police have rounded up a suspect.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025