45 fall sick after eating wedding meal in Swat

Our Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
SWAT: At least 45 people fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after eating a wedding meal in the Matiltan area of Swat on Saturday night.

According to Rescue 1122 incharge, guests were invited to a house for a wedding feast where many of them became sick shortly after eating the food.

Rescue officials reached the spot and provided first aid to the affected individuals, while eight people in critical condition were shifted to a hospital for further treatment. The affected persons include men, women, and children.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

