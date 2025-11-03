Work on Mansehra-Chilas Motorway to begin soon, says minister

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yusuf on Sunday said that feasibility report of the Mansehra-Chilas Motorway via Kaghan Valley has been completed and all is set for initiating work on the project.

Speaking at a public gathering held in the Jargalli area of Konsh Valley, he said the motorway, linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, would be a ‘game-changer’ for the region.

Baffa-Pakhal tehsil chairman Sardar Shah Khan also attended the event.

“This mega communication project will not only strengthen ties between the two federating units but also ensure year-round traffic flow through Kaghan Valley,” he said.

He added the motorway would boost tourism and generate employment opportunities on both sides of the Babusar Top, the boundary between Mansehra and Chilas.

The federal minister said the government had also approved natural gas supply schemes for the mountainous areas of Mansehra to help protect forests,” he said, adding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved gas supply to Oghi and its adjoining areas, where meter installation was currently underway.

OPEN FORUM: Women participants at an open public forum organised by the district social welfare department on Sunday called for establishing women facilitation centres in departments to address gender-specific issues.

“When we talk about women-only problems, we face multiple challenges that the government must resolve without delay,” said a participant during the event.

Women from various walks of life attended the forum, which was held at the social welfare department’s secretariat.

Assistant commissioner Sana Fatima and district social welfare officer Sabir Shah listened to the grievances and assured participants of swift action on several issues.

A participant complained that the Kashmiri Bazaar, known as women’s shopping area, lacked even basic amenities. “There isn’t a single lavatory available for women in the entire bazaar,” she said.

Another woman highlighted the lack of facilities at bus terminals across the city and its suburbs. “There are no waiting rooms or basic amenities for women at these terminals. The administration must establish facilitation centres at public offices to ease our difficulties,” she said.

Several women also raised complaints against the revenue department, alleging they were deprived of land ownership due to erroneous mutations in official records.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Fatima said she would take up all the issues raised at the forum with the chief secretary through the deputy commissioner.

“We will ensure early redressal of the genuine grievances brought forward here,” she said.

Mr Shah also briefed the participants about various ongoing initiatives, including four women’s embroidery centres and a government school for children with hearing and speech impairments.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025