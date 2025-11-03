E-Paper | November 03, 2025

Residents protest ‘illegal’ mining in Lower Dir village

Our Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
LOWER DIR: Elders and residents of Katon Dushkhel area here on Saturday demonstrated against what they called illegal mining in the area and demanded immediate cancellation of the mountain lease.

The protesters, carrying placards and chanting slogans, warned of expanding their protest if their demands were not met.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Riazuddin, Mujibur Rehman, Sahib Ghani and others alleged a contractor had been extracting precious stones from the Katon mountains for the past eight years and selling them at throwaway prices to other districts. They said the mining activities had caused severe environmental pollution, while repeated blasts during excavation had led to several unpleasant incidents.

The speakers claimed the contractor had lodged fake complaints with the police to pressure local elders and suppress the protest movement.

Say mining causes environmental pollution in area

They said several seminaries and schools were located close to the mining site, putting students’ lives at risk. The heavy movement of trucks, they added had damaged roads.

The elders said neither the relevant departments were consulted nor public opinion was sought before awarding the mining lease, which had angered the residents. They demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing mining operation.

The protesters also urged the authorities to withdraw cases filed against the elders.

When contacted, an official of the mines and minerals department, requesting anonymity, said the leaseholder had registered a complaint with the Talash police against some residents. “These people want to pressure the contractor in retaliation,” he claimed, adding if the protesters had any genuine grievances, they should approach the department through proper channels.

CONFERENCE: Religious leaders at a conference in Timergara on Sunday vowed to defend the doctrine of the finality of Prophethood (Aqeeda-i-Khatm-i-Nubuwwat) and said they would continue to guard it “to the last breath.”

The speakers, who also included Timergara tehsil chairman Mufti Irfanuddin, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Lower Dir chief Sirajuddin and former provincial minister Muzaffar Said, said the belief in the finality of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was an integral part of Muslim faith and must be defended.

The speakers called for legal measures to restrict those who allegedly insult and defame the Prophet or his companions.

BRIDGE COLLAPSES: The Thall Kumrat Bridge connecting the scenic Kumrat Valley with other parts of Upper Dir collapsed on Saturday night after failing to withstand the weight of an overloaded truck carrying large granite stones.

The truck plunged into the river, but the driver and his helper escaped unhurt, locals said. They said cracks had already developed in the bridge due to last year’s floods. The structure was repaired once, but its condition remained weak.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Malik Gul Ibrahim visited the site on Sunday and assured the local people that traffic would be restored soon.

Locals have urged the KP Highway Authority to reconstruct the bridge using durable material.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

