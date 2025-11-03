Contempt plea filed against NAB chief for not following court order

PESHAWAR: A senior officer of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a contempt petition in Peshawar High Court against the bureau’s chairman and two other officers for non-compliance of court order of considering him for promotion to the post of director general (BPS-21).

The director investigation of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghazi Rehman, in his petition sought directives of court for the three respondents including NAB chairman to forthwith implement the said judgement, delivered on June 4, 2025, by issuing his formal promotion order to the post of director general (BPS-21).

The petitioner has requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the three respondents for non-compliance of the order of this court in its letter and spirit, within its true perspective. He has also requested the court to impose such penalty or punishment on the respondents as it deems fit and proper in accordance with law.

The petition, filed through advocates Ishfaq Ahmad Daudzai and M Zahid Aman, includes as respondents the NAB chairman, its KP director general and director general human resource, Islamabad. The petitioner stated that he had been serving NAB in different capacities including that of director KP with utmost honesty and efficiency.

Petitioner wants promotion to post of director general

He said that early this year he had filed a petition against the respondents, challenging the arbitrary denial of his promotion to the post of director general NAB despite his seniority, merit and eligibility.

The petitioner stated that he had made multiple prayers in his earlier petition including to declare that the filling of all or any vacancies in the ranks of NAB by wrongfully and unnecessarily appointing deputationists despite availability of regular and otherwise fully eligible and competent officers of NAB as illegal and without lawful authority and therefore liable to be set aside and reversed.

He also requested the court to declare all the adverse actions and omissions by the respondents while victimising the petition and causing undue hindrance in his career progression were only because of his complaints and objections against the appointment of deputationists at senior positions of NAB despite availability of petitioner and other competent officers in the ranks of NAB; and, to declare as illegal the impugned deferment order of the petitioner of Dec 11, 2024, on ground of an inquiry/departmental proceedings against him.

A bench of the high court consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan accepted his plea.

The petitioner claimed that after the high court’s order, he approached the respondents for implementation of the order but they were reluctant to proceed in the matter in the light of direction given by the court, without any reasonable justification.

He claimed that despite clear orders of the court, the respondents wilfully been violating the same and the action and inaction of the respondents were contemptuous.

In his earlier petition, the petitioner had stated that as per final seniority list of directors (BPS-20) of NAB 2024, notified on Dec 4, 2024, his name was mentioned at serial No.2, having all eligibility for the post of DG. He stated that he had submitted a representation to the NAB chairman against posting on deputation in the bureau at senior positions including that of DG.

He claimed that his representation was not viewed good by the competent authority and he was served with a charge sheet on Dec 6, 2024. He added that the same day meeting of the selection board was convened for consideration of promotion in BPS-21, but the board recommended him for deferment on account of pendency of departmental proceedings.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025