Zone level games enter final stage in Lakki

A Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
Kabaddi players in action during district school sports tournament in Lakki Marwat on Sunday. — Dawn
LAKKI MARWAT: The zone level sport competitions under the district school sports tournament entered the final phase with conclusion of cricket and kabaddi events in Lakki Marwat district.

DEO Liaqat Ali inaugurated the final match between Government Shaheed Bahram Ahmed Khan Higher Secondary School Sarai Naurang and Government Higher Secondary School Landiwah on Sunday.

The tournament’s general secretary headmaster Shafiullah Khan, zone secretary Gul Ajab Khan and deputy secretary Haji Amir Jan Khan were also present.

The DEO urged the students to celebrate their victory but do not lose courage and enthusiasm in case of defeat, rather learn from their mistakes and work hard for the future.

The Serai Naurang School’s club batted first and scored 145 runs in 15 overs, while the Landiwah School’s team failed to reach the target, making only 95 runs.

The DEO also attended the volleyball match between Government Higher Secondary School Shahbazkhel and Government High School Asgharkhel, as a chief guest.

After a tough competition, the Shahbazkhel School won the match and qualified for the district level championship.

The DEO praised the sportsmanship of the players of both the teams and appreciated their performance.

The kabaddi competitions also concluded as the winning teams celebrated their victories.

In the Lakki zone, Government High School Wanda Amir beat Government High School Shah Hasankhel by 50-45 points.

The Government High School Dabak Mandrakhel also won its match against Government High School Esakkhel by 47-34 points.

In the Bachkan Ahmadzai zone, a large crowd had gathered to watch the kabaddi match between Government Higher Secondary School Bachken Ahmadzai and Government High School Tarikhel.

The Bachkan Ahmadzai School outclassed the Tarikhel team by 40-30 points. The students and game lovers celebrated the victory on drum beat.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

