E-Paper | November 03, 2025

‘Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism in Pakistan’

Our Correspondent Published November 3, 2025 Updated November 3, 2025 06:34am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SWABI: Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday asked the Afghan government to ensure that its soil was not used for terrorism in Pakistan.

He expressed the optimism that the ceasefire would hold and the ongoing talks in Turkiye between Kabul and Islamabad would bear positive results. “This has happened for the first time that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated to this level,” he said.

He was speaking at a gathering to mark the death anniversary of Syed Shahenshah Bacha, a local QWP leader.

Aftab Sherpao urged the Afghan government to analyse the situation objectively as Pakistan had always exercised restraint despite the fact that many personnel of the security forces lost lives in recent attacks near the Pak-Afghan border.

Calling for taking confidence building measures, Aftab Sherpao expressed the hope that a monitoring system and mechanism would be put in place as a result of the talks in Turkiye to ensure the Afghan soil was not used against Pakistan. The QWP leader also thanked Turkiye and Qatar for facilitating the talks between Kabul and Islamabad.

Commenting on the proposed multiparty conference by the provincial government, the QWP leader said that all the political forces should join hands for restoration of peace. He maintained that the political parties should rise above political divide and take a unified stance to help bring stability to the country.

He said that the MP should be result-oriented and aimed at peace restoration in the true sense instead of politicising the issue, adding that maintaining law and order was the primary responsibility of the provincial government.

Aftab Sherpao also expressed concern over the blame game between the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments and said that this situation was hurting the interests of the province.

He urged both the federal and provincial governments to seriously work for the wellbeing of the people and rise above politics.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Confused messaging
03 Nov, 2025

Confused messaging

WHEN it comes to sensitive foreign issues involving Pakistan, there is a need to project a coherent narrative clear...
Unseen work
03 Nov, 2025

Unseen work

WOMEN shoulder the overwhelming majority of unpaid domestic and care work, a new report by the ILO has revealed....
Safer travels
03 Nov, 2025

Safer travels

THE e-challan system to end the misuse of traffic laws in Karachi has set politics on fire. The ruling PPP’s...
Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe