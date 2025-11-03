‘Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism in Pakistan’

SWABI: Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday asked the Afghan government to ensure that its soil was not used for terrorism in Pakistan.

He expressed the optimism that the ceasefire would hold and the ongoing talks in Turkiye between Kabul and Islamabad would bear positive results. “This has happened for the first time that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated to this level,” he said.

He was speaking at a gathering to mark the death anniversary of Syed Shahenshah Bacha, a local QWP leader.

Aftab Sherpao urged the Afghan government to analyse the situation objectively as Pakistan had always exercised restraint despite the fact that many personnel of the security forces lost lives in recent attacks near the Pak-Afghan border.

Calling for taking confidence building measures, Aftab Sherpao expressed the hope that a monitoring system and mechanism would be put in place as a result of the talks in Turkiye to ensure the Afghan soil was not used against Pakistan. The QWP leader also thanked Turkiye and Qatar for facilitating the talks between Kabul and Islamabad.

Commenting on the proposed multiparty conference by the provincial government, the QWP leader said that all the political forces should join hands for restoration of peace. He maintained that the political parties should rise above political divide and take a unified stance to help bring stability to the country.

He said that the MP should be result-oriented and aimed at peace restoration in the true sense instead of politicising the issue, adding that maintaining law and order was the primary responsibility of the provincial government.

Aftab Sherpao also expressed concern over the blame game between the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments and said that this situation was hurting the interests of the province.

He urged both the federal and provincial governments to seriously work for the wellbeing of the people and rise above politics.

Published in Dawn, November 3rd, 2025