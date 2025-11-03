ANP lawyers wing clinches 12 seats in KP Bar Council polls

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party’s lawyer wing has won 12 of the 28 seats of member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC), outdoing other lawyer groups in the polls held across the province on Saturday.

According to unofficial results, out of seven seats for the provincial capital Peshawar, three candidates of Malgary Wakeelan, affiliated with ANP, two of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s lawyer wing and an independent were declared winners, whereas there were conflicting reports about the seventh seat.

Those, who were declared successful in Peshawar, include Khizar Hayat Khazana, Fazale Wahid and Babar Khan Yousafzai of Malgary Wakeelan (MW), Ali Zaman and Sophia Noreen of Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) and independent candidate Mohammad Saeed.

Initially Rafique Mohmand of MW was reported as successful against the seventh seat, later on there were reports about victory of a female candidate, Khushnood Zakirullah on the said seat.

Officials result will be announced on Nov 4. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advocate General Shah Faisal Uthmankhel, who is also chairman of KP Bar Council, was the returning officer for the polls.

Other elected members include independent candidate Fida Gul Afridi from Nowshera, Zarbadshah of MW and Asfandyar of Islamic Lawyers Forum from Mardan, Syed Mubashir Shah of MW from Swabi, Said Hakeem of Peoples Lawyers Forum from joint seat of Buner/Malakand, Inayat Khan of MW from Swat, Fawad Khan of Jamiat Lawyers Forum (JLF) from Shangla, Mohammad Ali Khan, supported by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Shah Faisal (independent) from Abbottabad, Waqas Raza of ILF and Waqarul Mulk of JLF supported by ILF from Mansehra, Shahid Mahmood, having support of ANP, from Haripur, Hashmat Khan of PLF and Ahmad Ali, supported by ANP, from Dera Ismail Khan, Farooq Sabir of ILF from Lakki Marwat, Ahmad Farooq Khattak of MW from Karak, Imaad Azam, supported by ANP, from Kohat, Shah Hussain of MW from Bannu, Ikram Hussain of Islamic Lawyers Forum (Jamaat-i-Islami) from Chitral Upper and Lower, and Shah Faisal Yousafzai of MW from Dir/Bajaur.

