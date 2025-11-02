From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: ‘Be firm’

KARACHI: “Nehru made his broad foreign policy understandable to a Westerner, even his somewhat neutral position to Russia and his refusal to go along with certain UN activities. But on Kashmir he put up arguments that failed to impress,” said Mr I. Norman Smith, Associate Editor of the Ottawa Journal, Canada, who recently interviewed the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and Bharat in Karachi and Delhi respectively. In his interview with Mr Liaquat Ali Khan, he said, he asked what Canada or the Commonwealth could do to end the terrible dispute over Kashmir. The Prime Minister replied ... “You can use your influence to make India adopt a more reasonable course.”

“The Prime Minister,” he said, “felt that Nehru could not fail to heed the combined advice of the Commonwealth and the UN if only they would give that advice openly and frankly. To stand back in some kind of neutrality, or in fear that to annoy Nehru would bring some dire result, was simply to embrace evil rather than good.”

Mr Smith thought that Pakistan’s suggestion to settle the four disputes “between India and Pakistan i.e. Kashmir, canal waters, refugees and currency exchange “put her on the side of the angels”.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025