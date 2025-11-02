E-Paper | November 02, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Jordan’s pivotal role

News agencies Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:37am
RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Bhutto said that under the remarkable leadership of King Hussein, Jordan had courageously borne the brunt of Israeli aggression. As a frontline country, Jordan has a pivotal role to play in the Arab struggle against Zionist aggression, Mr. Bhutto added. Extending hearty welcome to Crown Prince Hasan, the [PM] said the people of Pakistan greatly valued friendship with Jordan which had always extended resolute support to Pakistan in times of war and peace… .

Mr. Bhutto noted that the Middle East situation continued to be a cause of deep anxiety and that it carried far reaching implications for our region and the world at large. Pakistani people, he said, have always extended full support to Arab brothers.

[Meanwhile,] Crown Prince Hasan bin Talal tonight [Nov 1] said he had great personal attachment with Pakistan — “my Susral”. During his speech at a banquet hosted by [PM Bhutto], the Crown Prince said: “Pakistan is my Susral ... and the possibility of visiting it more often is one that I would truly look forward to.” The Crown Prince is married to Princess Sarwat, daughter of Begum Ikramullah.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

