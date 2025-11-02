The roar of the dragon

WEAPONS prove their worth only in real combat — not on paper, not in simulator drills, and not even in military exercises. A key lesson was learnt by governments and armed forces around the world after closely observing the strengths and limitations of Russian and Western systems during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Then came on display the Chinese technology during the Pakistan-India tiff earlier this year, which made it difficult, if not impossible, for anyone not to learn the lesson in a hurry.

Before the wartime heroics of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) against India, the Chinese technology was long viewed as less effective, often dismissed as a by-product of technological ‘theft’ based on designs that originated in the United States and the erstwhile Soviet Union. The PAF supremacy over its Indian counterpart has shattered this myth once and for all. The PAF appeared more confident and decisive in the air, claiming multiple kills, including Rafales — one of the West’s most advanced 4.5-generation fighters — using the Chinese PL-15 Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missiles having a range of 200-300km. This marked the first time Chinese technology decisively dominated Western systems in real combat. It also showcased Chinese cyber and electronic warfare tactics, employed by PAF, that broke the myth about the invincibility, reliability and superiority of Western weapon systems.

This could signal a major shift for countries unable to acquire Western weaponry or facing political hurdles — sending shockwaves through Western capitals as the mighty dragon emerges in the Global South by challenging the dominance of the Global North. A future conflict over Taiwan would have immense implications for the US military and its allies. Only by critically assessing the strengths and limitations of Chinese technology can the West hope to strategise effectively for the wars of tomorrow.

Abdullah Ali

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025