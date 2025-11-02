E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Unjust and alarming

From the Newspaper Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE manner in which the Sindh govern-ment has started imposing unbelievably high fines on the people of Karachi for minor traffic violations is alarming and unjustified. The fines range from Rs5,000 to Rs25,000 — a staggering and unrealistic amount, especially in view of the pathetic condition of roads across the city.

What makes the situation even more unjust is the comparison with Lahore, where fines for similar traffic offences remain between Rs200 and Rs500 — a fraction of what Karachi drivers are now being charged after the e-challan policy.

Also, the fines are being imposed without first putting up visible and standardised speed limit signs on the roads, or ensuring lane markings. How can commuters be penalised for ‘violations’ when the infra-structure itself is in such a bad condition?

Finally, the e-challan system has been selectively implemented in Karachi alone, with no rollout in the other cities of Sindh. This selective enforcement raises serious questions about the provincial govern- ment’s intentions.

The people of Karachi surely deserve fair treatment, proper infrastructure and transparent regulation, not exploitation.

Syed Farhan Ahmed Qadri
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe