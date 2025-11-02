Unjust and alarming

THE manner in which the Sindh govern-ment has started imposing unbelievably high fines on the people of Karachi for minor traffic violations is alarming and unjustified. The fines range from Rs5,000 to Rs25,000 — a staggering and unrealistic amount, especially in view of the pathetic condition of roads across the city.

What makes the situation even more unjust is the comparison with Lahore, where fines for similar traffic offences remain between Rs200 and Rs500 — a fraction of what Karachi drivers are now being charged after the e-challan policy.

Also, the fines are being imposed without first putting up visible and standardised speed limit signs on the roads, or ensuring lane markings. How can commuters be penalised for ‘violations’ when the infra-structure itself is in such a bad condition?

Finally, the e-challan system has been selectively implemented in Karachi alone, with no rollout in the other cities of Sindh. This selective enforcement raises serious questions about the provincial govern- ment’s intentions.

The people of Karachi surely deserve fair treatment, proper infrastructure and transparent regulation, not exploitation.

Syed Farhan Ahmed Qadri

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025