THE implementation of the e-challan system in Karachi is a welcome step towards digitising law-enforcement and promoting traffic discipline. However, its current execution has created significant public distress. The core issue lies not in the concept of automated fines, but in a flawed process that often penalises citizens incorrectly without a clear path to justice, eroding trust in the system.

Numerous complaints highlight fines being issued to the wrong vehicles or for minor, unintentional violations. The most critical flaw is the absence of a simple and efficient appeal mechanism. When a citizen receives an incorrect challan, the process to contest it is so cumbersome and opaque that many are forced to pay unjust fines out of sheer frustration. A system that only aims at punishing people without providing an accessible redressal platform is fundamentally unfair.

For the e-challan system to truly serve its stated purpose, immediate reforms are essential. The authorities must integrate a transparent, user-friendly online portal for disputing fines, ensuring every citizen has a voice. Furthermore, clear signage must be installed at all camera locations to act as a deterrent, not a trap.

It is crucial to transform the new system from being a source of resentment into a tool for genuine civic improvement.

Maheera Tariq

Lahore

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025