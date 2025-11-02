E-Paper | November 02, 2025

A flawed process

From the Newspaper Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

THE implementation of the e-challan system in Karachi is a welcome step towards digitising law-enforcement and promoting traffic discipline. However, its current execution has created significant public distress. The core issue lies not in the concept of automated fines, but in a flawed process that often penalises citizens incorrectly without a clear path to justice, eroding trust in the system.

Numerous complaints highlight fines being issued to the wrong vehicles or for minor, unintentional violations. The most critical flaw is the absence of a simple and efficient appeal mechanism. When a citizen receives an incorrect challan, the process to contest it is so cumbersome and opaque that many are forced to pay unjust fines out of sheer frustration. A system that only aims at punishing people without providing an accessible redressal platform is fundamentally unfair.

For the e-challan system to truly serve its stated purpose, immediate reforms are essential. The authorities must integrate a transparent, user-friendly online portal for disputing fines, ensuring every citizen has a voice. Furthermore, clear signage must be installed at all camera locations to act as a deterrent, not a trap.

It is crucial to transform the new system from being a source of resentment into a tool for genuine civic improvement.

Maheera Tariq
Lahore

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe