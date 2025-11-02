Matter of priority

KARACHI has a crumbling infrastructure, with roads almost becoming a thing of the past. That being so, the system of e-challans introduced in the city is not in line with realities of the city and its commuters. The system would have been an effective way of eliminating the human element and bribery in law-enforcement had it been introduced by the Sindh government after doing something concrete about the city’s infrastructure.

In the absence of lane markings, paved roads, signboards indicating speed limits, functioning traffic lights, etc., the e-challan system is unjust and bound to fail. The provincial government must fix the infrastructural issues before implemen-ting the e-challan system with full force.

Arsalan Faruqi

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025