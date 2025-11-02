E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Matter of priority

From the Newspaper Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:37am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI has a crumbling infrastructure, with roads almost becoming a thing of the past. That being so, the system of e-challans introduced in the city is not in line with realities of the city and its commuters. The system would have been an effective way of eliminating the human element and bribery in law-enforcement had it been introduced by the Sindh government after doing something concrete about the city’s infrastructure.

In the absence of lane markings, paved roads, signboards indicating speed limits, functioning traffic lights, etc., the e-challan system is unjust and bound to fail. The provincial government must fix the infrastructural issues before implemen-ting the e-challan system with full force.

Arsalan Faruqi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe