Sheer injustice

THE recent penalties on traffic offences imposed by the Sindh government are highly unfair, unjustified and illogical. It is a clear attempt to fleece people. The government seems to be totally oblivious to the miseries that are faced by the public owing to poor road infrastructure and transport system.

After having been in power for 15 successive years, the ruling party in Sindh has miserably failed to solve even a single problem that is constantly faced by Karachi and its people. Poor roads, persisting water, electricity and sewerage issues, inefficient garbage collection, rampant encroachments and mushroom growth in high-rise structures have made Karachi a concrete jungle of the worst type.

There are millions of motorcycles in the city, and, in the absence of a proper public transport system, entire families are forced to ride the same two-wheeler for their commute. The government would have been justified in issuing challans to such families had it placed an extensive network of buses plying on proper roads. It has not done the former, but has been very keen on doing the latter. Period.

Rubina Jan

Karachi

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025