Five acres of KMC land reclaimed

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has reclaimed five acres of prime commercial land in Orangi Town worth over Rs1bn, the civic body said on Saturday.

According to the KMC, the operation was carried out in line with the directives of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, as part of efforts to protect municipal assets and ensure that public land is used strictly in accordance with the law.

The land had originally been leased for the establishment of a hospital. However, it was being misused for unauthorised purposes, including the operation of schools, auditoriums, canteens and other commercial activities, in violation of the lease agreement, the statement said.

KMC said it had previously initiated the cancellation of more than 500 plots under the Orangi Township Project as part of the mayor’s campaign to recover encroached and misused municipal properties. Following departmental reviews, formal cancellation of the five-acre plot was approved.

A joint operation was later conducted by KMC’s Orangi Township Department with support from the district administration and law enforcement agencies, under the supervision of Project Director Faisal Rizvi.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025