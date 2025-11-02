E-Paper | November 02, 2025

FIA arrests six suspects

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested six suspects, including an Afghan national, for involvement in human trafficking and illegal currency business.

The FIA Corporate Crime Circle arrested Muhammad Hashim Sultani (an Afghan national), Ghazi Khan and Shafiullah. The arrests were made during raids in Nowshera and Lahore.

The suspects were engaged in illegal currency exchange and Hundi/Hawala business. Ghazi Khan was wanted by FIA Lahore since 2024. Earlier, during a raid on his accomplice Jalat Khan, the FIA had recovered Rs9.85m.

The FIA recovered Rs2.6m from Sultani and Shafiullah along with mobile phones and other evidence related to illegal currency exchange and Hundi/Hawala transactions.

The FIA also arrested three human traffickers, including two proclaimed offenders.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle conducted multiple raids, leading to the arrest of three suspects involved in human trafficking. Those arrested have been identified as Zohaib Maqbool, Saifullah and Kashif Mahmood. The arrests were made during operations in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Layyah.

Zohaib was wanted by FIA in two separate cases for a long time. He had defrauded citizens of millions of rupees by offering fake overseas employment opportunities. The accused was employed at Nadra where he illegally processed the data of Afghan nationals and was terminated from service for this offense.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe