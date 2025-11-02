FIA arrests six suspects

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday arrested six suspects, including an Afghan national, for involvement in human trafficking and illegal currency business.

The FIA Corporate Crime Circle arrested Muhammad Hashim Sultani (an Afghan national), Ghazi Khan and Shafiullah. The arrests were made during raids in Nowshera and Lahore.

The suspects were engaged in illegal currency exchange and Hundi/Hawala business. Ghazi Khan was wanted by FIA Lahore since 2024. Earlier, during a raid on his accomplice Jalat Khan, the FIA had recovered Rs9.85m.

The FIA recovered Rs2.6m from Sultani and Shafiullah along with mobile phones and other evidence related to illegal currency exchange and Hundi/Hawala transactions.

The FIA also arrested three human traffickers, including two proclaimed offenders.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Circle conducted multiple raids, leading to the arrest of three suspects involved in human trafficking. Those arrested have been identified as Zohaib Maqbool, Saifullah and Kashif Mahmood. The arrests were made during operations in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Layyah.

Zohaib was wanted by FIA in two separate cases for a long time. He had defrauded citizens of millions of rupees by offering fake overseas employment opportunities. The accused was employed at Nadra where he illegally processed the data of Afghan nationals and was terminated from service for this offense.

