Robbers loot home, rape two women

Our Correspondent Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
SARGODHA: Two masked robbers allegedly looted gold and cash from a house and raped two women of the family at gunpoint in Chak 44-SB of Atta Shaheed area on Faisalabad Road.

According to the complainant ‘Z’, robbers entered his house and kept his family hostage at gunpoint. They looted gold ornaments and Rs300,000 cash.

He alleged the robbers also forcibly took two women of the family into a room and gang-raped them.

On receiving the information, DPO Sohaib Ashraf visited the Atta Shaheed police station and inspected the crime scene. He formed special teams to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, the police forensic teams collected evidence from the crime scene and registered a case.

RAPE: An 18-year-old second-year female student was alleged kidnapped and raped by a youth on Saturday in the Sahiwal area of Sargodha.

According to police, the student from Mohalla Nawan Lok in Tehsil Sahiwal on Sargodha-Jhang Road was returning home from the academy when a motorcyclist kidnapped her.

He allegedly raped her in a house in Mustafaabad and made a video of the incident. The accused fled when people came to the area after hearing the cries of the victim.

The victim was sent to the THQ Hospital for medical treatment.

