142 TLP activists held in Sahiwal

Our Correspondent Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
SAHIWAL: Law enforcement agencies have arrested 142 prominent activists and office-bearers of outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) during the last three weeks.

Those arrested belonged to first, second and third tiers of the party.

They have been arrested under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) and various other criminal charges.

Of these, 18 individuals were released upon submitting surety bonds, 88 were transferred to Central Prison, Sahiwal, and the remaining 33 were placed under judicial custody within Sahiwal district, Dawn has learned from reliable sources.

Additionally, Muhammad Sabir, Divisional Amir of TLP, was booked in case number 18/25 under sections 11-F(2)(6), 11-G(2), and 11-W(2) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, by the local Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Oct 27.

He is accused of collecting substantial funds allegedly used to promote and disseminate literature of the banned organisation. Following the protest call given by Maulana Saad Rizvi on Oct 9, law enforcement agencies compiled a list of 188 hardcore TLP workers across Sahiwal division — 53 from Sahiwal, 48 from Pakpattan, and 97 from Okara.

According to a CTD official at the regional office, 73 of these individuals were apprehended and handed over to respective district police departments: 40 from Sahiwal, 17 from Pakpattan, and 16 from Okara.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

