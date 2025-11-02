Private health facility sealed

GUJRAT: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Saturday sealed a clinic and an operation theatre where a medical practitioner reportedly slashed the penis of a newly-born baby boy during the circumcision procedure more than a week ago in Deona Mandi along the main GT Road.

A team of PHC headed by the additional director inspection with officials of the Gujrat district health authority inspected the Ramzan and Safdar Clinic.

During the inspection, the team found serious violation of standard operating procedures SOPs in the clinic and it’s operation theatre whereas expired medicines were also found from the health facility.

The team immediately sealed the clinic and its operation theatre.

Parents of the boy had lodged a formal complaint with the PHC and local admi-nistration after the tragic incident.

