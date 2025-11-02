E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Private health facility sealed

A Correspondent Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

GUJRAT: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Saturday sealed a clinic and an operation theatre where a medical practitioner reportedly slashed the penis of a newly-born baby boy during the circumcision procedure more than a week ago in Deona Mandi along the main GT Road.

A team of PHC headed by the additional director inspection with officials of the Gujrat district health authority inspected the Ramzan and Safdar Clinic.

During the inspection, the team found serious violation of standard operating procedures SOPs in the clinic and it’s operation theatre whereas expired medicines were also found from the health facility.

The team immediately sealed the clinic and its operation theatre.

Parents of the boy had lodged a formal complaint with the PHC and local admi-nistration after the tragic incident.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe