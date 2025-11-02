Wheat seed transportation goes uninterrupted

LAHORE: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain says that the interprovincial transportation of wheat seed has been restored, eliminating delays in the upcoming wheat sowing season.

“No restrictions will be imposed on the transportation of seed from Punjab to other provinces and the federal government will ensure full coordination with farmers to procure certified seed on time,” the minister said while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) here on Saturday.

Earlier on Oct 21, the Seed Association of Pakistan representatives had highlighted the alleged ban on the interprovincial transportation of the wheat seed in a press conference. They warned the government of the delays in wheat sowing if the movement of seed to other provinces remains restricted.

The business community has welcomed the government’s decision, emphasizing that uninterrupted supply of seed is crucial for food security. It says that strengthening and streamlining the seed transportation system is vital to stabilizing the agricultural economy and meeting national food requirements.

“Agricultural productivity is very low and must be improved. Both the government and private sectors need to invest in research and the government will fund anyone conducting research in agriculture. Better seeds are the key to progress.”

The minister said he always worked for the improvement of all sectors and had previously held the portfolio of industries & production by choice. “Food security has now become a global issue and is being considered extremely important worldwide.”

He said work was underway to bring the policy rate into single digits, while relief had already been provided in electricity tariffs for industry. He said Pakistan’s economy was agriculture-based, with agriculture contributing 25pc to the GDP and ranked second after textiles in exports.

“From 2013 to 2018, the government resolved severe power and gas crises. Electricity was the biggest challenge for industrial growth while the RLNG was introduced to end the gas crisis and economic indicators were improved to protect Pakistan from default. However, the IMF programme requires tough decisions which negatively impact growth,” explained Mr Tanveer.

He informed the audience that the National Seed Regulatory Authority had been established, counterfeit seeds were being strictly controlled while a ‘track & trace system’ was being introduced for certified seeds. Banks had been instructed to enhance financing for agriculture, along with better SME financing.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said the fertiliser shortages had been prevented and prices had also been controlled.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Faheemur Rehman Saigol termed the Food Security was one of the most important ministries of the country as Pakistan was among the nations facing serious food security challenges.

“The per-acre crop yield in Pakistan is significantly lower compared to other countries in the region. Wheat, rice, and cotton bale production has declined compared to the previous year”.

Mr Saigol said that despite being an agricultural country, Pakistan was importing food items and fertilizers, which was highly alarming.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025