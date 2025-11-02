E-Paper | November 02, 2025

‘Murderer’ of girl killed by ‘accomplices’

Our Correspondent Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
BAHAWALPUR: A suspect allegedly involved in the murder of a minor girl was killed in firing by his “accomplices” during an encounter on Saturday.

Ten-year-old Rabia, who was allegedly abducted from her house on Thursday night, was found murdered in the fields in Yazman Saddar police limits on Friday.

On her father Siddique’s complaint, the police had initially registered a kidnap case against nominated suspects Gulzari Lal, his sons Wazira Ram, Sham Ram and others.

After she was found dead, the police added Section 302 to the FIR.

According to police spokesperson, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal formed a special team which arrested alleged abductor Sham Ram within a few hours of the incident.

On Saturday, Sham Ram led the police team to the crime scene where his accomplices reportedly opened fire on the police, but in their firing, Sham Ram was killed.

His body was shifted to Yazman THQ Hospital.

Police sealed the entire area to locate and arrest his fleeing accomplices.

According to some sources, police circles were of the view that the minor girl was sexually abused before her murder.

DACOITS: Police claim to have arrested two suspected dacoits in injured condition after an encounter near Chak 5-Fordwah on Saturday.

A police patrolling party spotted two motorcycles with four riders and signalled them to stop. Instead, they opened fire which was retaliated by police.

After the firing was stopped, two of the four suspects identified as Munawwar Hussain and Abdul Sattar were found injured while their accomplices fled under the cover of darkness. The injured were shifted to Hasilpur THQ Hospital.

Police claimed that the dacoits had snatched gold earrings from one Ameeran Mai a few days back after injuring her and police had registered an FIR on Oct 27.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

