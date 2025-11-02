Murder case registered two months after girl’s ‘suicide’

SAHIWAL: More than two months after the murder of a university student at Chak 1/14-L, tehsil Chichawatni, Kassowal police registered a case against her cousin and other suspects on the court order.

The victim’s younger sister, a matric student, had moved the court, rejecting the suicide claims, earlier made by the police as well her family. The police arrested three of the suspects, including the main suspect.

Kassowal SHO Zeeshan Dogar confirmed that a murder case had been registered on the order of the additional district and sessions judge, Chichawatni.

Atiqa, an MPhil student, was shot dead on Aug 14, 2025, allegedly by her paternal cousin, Ali Raza, and his five accomplices in the presence of her family members at her house. Atiqa had refused to accept the marriage proposal of Ali who was not educated.

Sources said Ali, along with his maternal uncles, Ashfaq and Ishtiaq, tried to coerce Atiqa into accepting the proposal. When they failed to do so, Ali Raza, Farooq, Fahad Ali, and Najeeb stormed Atiqa’s house, locked her parents and younger brother in a room and confronted her in the courtyard, demanding her to accept the proposal. When she refused, Ali, Fahad, and Adeel allegedly opened fire. Atiqa was shot twice in the chest and hand and she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Her parents, under pressure from the family, refused to register a murder case, declaring it a suicide.

The victim’s parents and other family members had submitted an affidavit to the police that it was a suicide incident. The family had denied police the permission for a post-mortem but it was carried out on insistence of SHO Zeeshan Dogar. Later, police also termed it a suicide.

Atiqa’s 17-year-old sister Hooriya had not submitted an affidavit. Claiming that her sister had not died by suicide but she was murdered, she became the complainant in a writ petition filed before the tehsil court, Chichawatni, through a lawyer. The court ordered Kassowal police to register a murder case on her complaint.

SHO Dogar confirmed that suspects Ali, Farooq, and Fahad had been arrested.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025