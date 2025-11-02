E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Murder case registered two months after girl’s ‘suicide’

A Correspondent Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

SAHIWAL: More than two months after the murder of a university student at Chak 1/14-L, tehsil Chichawatni, Kassowal police registered a case against her cousin and other suspects on the court order.

The victim’s younger sister, a matric student, had moved the court, rejecting the suicide claims, earlier made by the police as well her family. The police arrested three of the suspects, including the main suspect.

Kassowal SHO Zeeshan Dogar confirmed that a murder case had been registered on the order of the additional district and sessions judge, Chichawatni.

Atiqa, an MPhil student, was shot dead on Aug 14, 2025, allegedly by her paternal cousin, Ali Raza, and his five accomplices in the presence of her family members at her house. Atiqa had refused to accept the marriage proposal of Ali who was not educated.

Sources said Ali, along with his maternal uncles, Ashfaq and Ishtiaq, tried to coerce Atiqa into accepting the proposal. When they failed to do so, Ali Raza, Farooq, Fahad Ali, and Najeeb stormed Atiqa’s house, locked her parents and younger brother in a room and confronted her in the courtyard, demanding her to accept the proposal. When she refused, Ali, Fahad, and Adeel allegedly opened fire. Atiqa was shot twice in the chest and hand and she succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Her parents, under pressure from the family, refused to register a murder case, declaring it a suicide.

The victim’s parents and other family members had submitted an affidavit to the police that it was a suicide incident. The family had denied police the permission for a post-mortem but it was carried out on insistence of SHO Zeeshan Dogar. Later, police also termed it a suicide.

Atiqa’s 17-year-old sister Hooriya had not submitted an affidavit. Claiming that her sister had not died by suicide but she was murdered, she became the complainant in a writ petition filed before the tehsil court, Chichawatni, through a lawyer. The court ordered Kassowal police to register a murder case on her complaint.

SHO Dogar confirmed that suspects Ali, Farooq, and Fahad had been arrested.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe