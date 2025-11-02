Principal injured in attack by schoolgirls’ ‘harassers’

TOBA TEK SINGH: The principal of a private school in Gojra was attacked and injured by the shopkeepers who were harassing girlstudents of his school.

In his FIR, registered by Gojra City police, Muhammad Saeed, the principal of Al Barkat Girls High School, Painsara Road, said the schoolgirls had complained to him that when they passed by the aluminum workshop on way to school, its owner, Nadeem, and five other shopkeepers not catcalled at them but they also physically harassed them.

When the principal went to the workshop to talk to its owner and other shopkeepers, they exchanged harsh words with him and attacked him with steel rods. The attack left him critically wounded. Police arrested Nadeem and one of his accomplices.

On the other hand, the relatives of Nadeem told the media that the school principal and his accomplices had attacked shopkeepers when they restrained him from hanging school panaflexes and signboards on poles adjacent to their shop. At this, a scuffle took place at the workshop between shopkeepers and the principal and his men.

A video had gone viral on social media, showing the principal being beaten and injured by the shopkeepers.

ARRESTED: A Faisalabad FIA team arrested a man involved in visa fraud and human trafficking.

An FIA official said Babar Ali of Faisalabad was wanted by the FIA in 13 cases and inquiries in Faisalabad and Gujranwala. He added that he had extorted at least Rs100m from the people to send them abroad for jobs but instead of sending them, he had himself disappeared in 2024.

TRACK REPAIRED: After two months of suspension of railway traffic on Khanewal-Shorkot Cantt-Toba Tek Singh-Faisalabad track, due to the breaches caused by the Ravi floodwater between Abdul Hakim and Darkhana railway stations, repair work had been completed.

A locomotive successfully ran as a trial on the seven kilometer affected portion of the track on Saturday. A notification issued by the track inspector said that all up and down trains would start running on this track from Sunday. It, however, directed the drivers to limit the speed to 10km per hour in the repaired area of seven kilometers.

CLOSED: On the 556th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Devji, all educational institutions will remain closed in Nankana Sahib city for three days.

A press release said that all 24 government and private schools and colleges as well as the University of Nankana Sahib will be closed from Nov 4 to 6.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025