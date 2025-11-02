Dengue cases persist in twin cities despite drop in temperature

RAWALPINDI: Despite the minimum temperature dropping to 11 degrees Celsius in Rawalpindi, there has been no let-up in dengue cases, with 20 more patients reported in the garrison city on Tuesday.

So far, 1,342 people have contracted the dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district this season, while one person has died due to the infection.

As many as 110 patients were admitted to the three government hospitals, and 20 of them tested positive for dengue. A total of 70 dengue patients are currently under treatment, including 42 at Holy Family Hospital (HFH), 10 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), and the remaining in private hospitals.

A District Health Authority (DHA) official told Dawn that the number of dengue patients was decreasing daily and that the virus was expected to subside by December. “The effect of the cold weather will be seen next week,” he added.

He said the number of daily dengue cases had dropped to 20 and was expected to decrease further in the coming days. The health authority, he said, was working under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema “day and night” to clear the city and cantonment areas of the virus.

He said the district administration had declared Chak Jalaldin and Kotha Kalan union councils as sensitive. However, most patients were reported from Gulistan Colony, Morgah, Airport Housing Society, and New Afzal Town near Gulraiz.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema said the number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi was gradually declining. “Anti-dengue activity will continue uninterrupted so that dengue can be completely controlled in the coming year,” he said.

He directed that dengue-affected union councils be cleaned thoroughly, one by one, and instructed all district health officers to submit case response reports daily.

27 new cases in Islamabad

As many as 27 dengue cases were reported in the federal capital in a single day, according to the District Health Office (DHO).

Of these, 20 cases emerged from rural areas and seven from urban sectors.

A DHO official said 64 dengue patients were currently admitted to hospitals, and response to all cases had been carried out in accordance with World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.

The DHO has urged citizens to adopt preventive measures, particularly regular cleaning of water containers, tanks, and coolers, to help curb the spread of dengue.

“Citizens should play an active role in protecting their own health and that of others,” the DHO official added.

It is worth mentioning that dengue is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The most common symptoms include high-grade fever accompanied by joint and muscle pain. As vaccines are unavailable in most parts of the world, early detection and proper medical care can significantly reduce mortality.

If left untreated, the infection can develop into a life-threatening haemorrhagic fever, which may cause bleeding and dangerously low blood pressure.

Rapid urbanisation, poor sanitation, and climate change are major contributing factors behind the surge in dengue infections.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025