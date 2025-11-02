E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Management skills of SC, high courts staff need to be enhanced: Justice Siddiqui

Nasir Iqbal Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Supreme judge Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui on Saturday stressed the need for enhancing leadership and management skills among officers and support staff of the Supreme Court and high courts.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 11-day “Executive Leadership Programme” for officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and high courts (batch-1), held at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, on Saturday.

Justice Suddiqui said he was honoured to participate in this event, which was the first of its kind. Taking the first step is always important — it is about self-motivation, dedication, and patience, he said.

No matter the position one holds, he should serve in one of the most esteemed institutions of the country, and that itself is a privilege,” he maintained.

Underscoring the significance of leadership in the age of information technology and modern management, Justice Siddiqui said, “We must cultivate the leadership potential of every individual. Improving leadership at any level ultimately strengthens the Supreme Court and the high courts. With coordinated efforts and enhanced managerial capabilities, he said, he was confident that we could make a real difference in the delivery of justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the Academy, Hayat Ali Shah, said, it was the workforce and the quality of its output that build the reputation of any institution.

A high-quality product sets higher expectations of excellence.

Judicial institutions are the last resort for aggrieved individuals — they look up to these institutions with trust.

If that trust erodes, neither justice nor society can remain stable.

You, as the face of our courts, play a vital role in safeguarding this integrity, he said.

Participants expressed great appreciation for the course content, noting that the training had empowered them with renewed confidence and stronger professional capability.

In the end, 29 participants were awarded certificates by Justice Siddiqui.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe