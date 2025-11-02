Management skills of SC, high courts staff need to be enhanced: Justice Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Supreme judge Justice Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui on Saturday stressed the need for enhancing leadership and management skills among officers and support staff of the Supreme Court and high courts.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 11-day “Executive Leadership Programme” for officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and high courts (batch-1), held at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, on Saturday.

Justice Suddiqui said he was honoured to participate in this event, which was the first of its kind. Taking the first step is always important — it is about self-motivation, dedication, and patience, he said.

No matter the position one holds, he should serve in one of the most esteemed institutions of the country, and that itself is a privilege,” he maintained.

Underscoring the significance of leadership in the age of information technology and modern management, Justice Siddiqui said, “We must cultivate the leadership potential of every individual. Improving leadership at any level ultimately strengthens the Supreme Court and the high courts. With coordinated efforts and enhanced managerial capabilities, he said, he was confident that we could make a real difference in the delivery of justice.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the Academy, Hayat Ali Shah, said, it was the workforce and the quality of its output that build the reputation of any institution.

A high-quality product sets higher expectations of excellence.

Judicial institutions are the last resort for aggrieved individuals — they look up to these institutions with trust.

If that trust erodes, neither justice nor society can remain stable.

You, as the face of our courts, play a vital role in safeguarding this integrity, he said.

Participants expressed great appreciation for the course content, noting that the training had empowered them with renewed confidence and stronger professional capability.

In the end, 29 participants were awarded certificates by Justice Siddiqui.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025