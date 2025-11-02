Artisans showcase works at Crafts Festival in capital

Ambassador of Czech Republic Ladislav Steinhubel and his spouse take interest in art pieces at the Crafts Festival in Islamabad on Saturday. — Online

ISLAMABAD: A vibrant two-day Crafts Festival was organised on Saturday which brought together skilled craftsmen and artists from diverse regions of the country.

The festival provided artisans with a platform to showcase their traditional crafts, hand-embroidered textiles, jewellery, pottery, home décor, paintings and other handmade creations that reflected Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, says a press release.

A key focus of the festival was on women’s empowerment, highlighting the extraordinary work of women artisans who continue to preserve centuries-old techniques while supporting their families and communities through their craft.

Founder and Director of Nomad Art Gallery Nageen Hyat shared her thoughts on the occasion, stating, ‘Nomad has always believed in the transformative power of art and culture to empower communities, especially women artisans.’

The event was organised under Serena Hotel’s Cultural Diplomacy Initiative in collaboration with Nomad Art Gallery.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025