E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Artisans showcase works at Crafts Festival in capital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Ambassador of Czech Republic Ladislav Steinhubel and his spouse take interest in art pieces at the Crafts Festival in Islamabad on Saturday. — Online
Ambassador of Czech Republic Ladislav Steinhubel and his spouse take interest in art pieces at the Crafts Festival in Islamabad on Saturday. — Online

ISLAMABAD: A vibrant two-day Crafts Festival was organised on Saturday which brought together skilled craftsmen and artists from diverse regions of the country.

The festival provided artisans with a platform to showcase their traditional crafts, hand-embroidered textiles, jewellery, pottery, home décor, paintings and other handmade creations that reflected Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, says a press release.

A key focus of the festival was on women’s empowerment, highlighting the extraordinary work of women artisans who continue to preserve centuries-old techniques while supporting their families and communities through their craft.

Founder and Director of Nomad Art Gallery Nageen Hyat shared her thoughts on the occasion, stating, ‘Nomad has always believed in the transformative power of art and culture to empower communities, especially women artisans.’

The event was organised under Serena Hotel’s Cultural Diplomacy Initiative in collaboration with Nomad Art Gallery.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe