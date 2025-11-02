Chinese firm to train welders

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese companyon Saturday launched a project to provide international-standard welding training to Pakistani youth, preparing them for employment. The programme will be located at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) headquarters and the latter will also collaborate in the training process.

The Chinese company ‘Skill Tech Hub, CIIC Technology Group’ has vast experience in the welding sector and it hopes that after receiving this training, Pakistani youth will have 100 per cent employment opportunities in Chinese-funded projects all over the country.

The joint initiative was launched at a ceremony attended by NAVTTC Chairperson Gulmina Bilal Ahmad, Executive Director Mohammad Aamir, CIIC Technology Group Chairman Bu Yulong and other officials.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025