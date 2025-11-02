E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Peshawar police kill four ‘robbers’ in encounter

Bureau Report Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
PESHAWAR: The police claimed to have killed four suspected robbers, including three Afghan nationals, after an exchange of fire in Chamkani area on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Saturday morning.

A police statement said the exchange of fire took place when police, on an intelligence report about presence of a group of robbers in Chakmani, conducted a raid. As soon as the police party reached the spot, robbers opened fire.

The police retaliated, killing four robbers, identified as Abdul Ghaffur alias Ghaffur, Shah Pur and Javed, from Afghanistan, and Samiullah from Ganj area of the provincial capital.

The statement said police recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle, two pistols, two motorbikes and a ladder from the gang members, who were wanted by the Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Nowshera police in several robbery cases. It said the gang members had been involved in several cases since 2003.

The statement said the robbers, who had disguised themselves as personnel of Federal Constabulary wearing uniform, had recently robbed a doctor’s house, depriving him of millions of rupees and jewellery. The same gang was involved in a robbery in August in Chamkani area.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

