Former member of village body shot dead in Dir

LOWER DIR: A former village defence committee member, identified as Almas Khan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gumbat Banda area in the jurisdiction of Lal Qila police station here on Saturday morning, the police and local sources said.

According to initial reports, the deceased, a resident of Gambat Banda, was travelling towards Kumbar Bazaar in his vehicle when unknown attackers opened fire on him at around 9am near Kas Gambat Banda.

Police said Almas Khan was found lying dead on the roadside after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. Authorities have cordoned off the area and started a search operation to trace the culprits.

