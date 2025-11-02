E-Paper | November 02, 2025

Former member of village body shot dead in Dir

Our Correspondent Published November 2, 2025 Updated November 2, 2025 06:36am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

LOWER DIR: A former village defence committee member, identified as Almas Khan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Gumbat Banda area in the jurisdiction of Lal Qila police station here on Saturday morning, the police and local sources said.

According to initial reports, the deceased, a resident of Gambat Banda, was travelling towards Kumbar Bazaar in his vehicle when unknown attackers opened fire on him at around 9am near Kas Gambat Banda.

Police said Almas Khan was found lying dead on the roadside after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. Authorities have cordoned off the area and started a search operation to trace the culprits.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Unanswered murders
Updated 02 Nov, 2025

Unanswered murders

The failure to protect journalists is a global moral collapse, not a regional flaw.
Dangerous waters
02 Nov, 2025

Dangerous waters

THE confirmation by a Sydney-based think tank that India has, at least once, weaponised water since its unilateral...
Quetta disconnected
02 Nov, 2025

Quetta disconnected

ONCE again, the residents of Quetta were cut off from the world for their own ‘security’. Mobile and internet...
Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe