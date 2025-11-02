Four police officials injured in South Waziristan accident

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Four policemen sustained injuries when a police vehicle overturned near Farhad Camp in Wana, Lower South Waziristan, on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred when a police team was returning to Police Lines Wana after completing routine duty at a checkpoint on the Wana-Azam Warsak Road.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to brake failure, causing it to overturn on the roadside.

Police teams reached the site and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, where their condition is stated to be out of danger.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025