Swabi varsity introduces four programmes

SWABI: Women University Swabi (WUS) has introduced four new undergraduate programmes, said a press release on Saturday.

According to the announcement the four new programmes include human nutrition and dietetics, interior design, textile and fashion design, and statistics with specialisation in data science.

This was the good omen because the University of Peshawar had already closed a number of department due to poor enrollment.

The announcement was made during the 30th academic council meeting, held in the committee room of the university and chaired by the vice chancellor, Prof Ghazala Yasmeen, on Saturday.

During the meeting, the council also approved the revised curricula for several existing programmes, ensuring alignment with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) guidelines and national quality standards.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025