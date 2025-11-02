Football tournament concludes in Wana with thrilling final

LOWER SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: The month-long All Pakistan Football Tournament organised under the auspices of the Karmazkhel Welfare Association concluded on Saturday at the Sports Complex Wana with a thrilling final match.

The event, which attracted teams from across the country, highlighted the growing passion for football among the youth of Lower South Waziristan and underscored the region’s potential as a hub for national sporting activities.

In the gripping final encounter, United Club Mughal showcased remarkable skill, discipline, and teamwork to secure the championship title, defeating their opponents in an intense match that kept spectators on edge until the final whistle.

The runner-up team also demonstrated great spirit and sportsmanship, adding excitement and energy to the final encounter.

The sports officer for Lower South Waziristan, Mr. Adil Shah, who graced the event as the chief guest, was accompanied by president Zakariya Wazir and chairman Saddam Wazir of the Karamazkhel Welfare Association.

The winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs100,000 along with a trophy, while the runner-up team received Rs50,000 and a trophy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Adil Shah lauded the Karmazkhel Welfare Association for organising a successful national-level event in Wana, emphasising that such initiatives serve as a beacon of hope and positivity for the youth.

He said: “Sports are not just about competition but a symbol of peace, health, and collective progress.

The youth engagement in positive activities like football not only enhances their physical strength but also develops discipline, teamwork and respect for others.”

Zakariya Wazir, in his remarks to the media, expressed deep satisfaction over the successful completion of the event and praised the enthusiasm shown by the participating teams.

Saddam Wazir also appreciated the dedication of the players and the organising team.

He said: “This tournament has shown that our youth possess immense potential and passion for sports, adding, “The Karmazkhel Welfare Association will continue its efforts to promote football, volleyball, cricket, and other games in the region as we firmly believe that through sports, we can build a peaceful and vibrant society.”

The event attracted hundreds of spectators, including local residents, students, and sports enthusiasts who turned the sports complex into a lively arena.

Several spectators praised the event, saying that such tournaments provide the youth with a much-needed platform to showcase their talent and contribute to the revival of sports culture in the region.

One spectator remarked, “It’s heartening to see Wana hosting such large-scale sports events. It reflects a positive change — a move towards peace, unity, and progress.”

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025