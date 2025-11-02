Two shot dead in Dera incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were shot dead in separate incidents in Kulachi and Shorkot areas, the police said on Saturday.

A police official said Abu Bakar Sheikh, a resident of Mohallah Barah Khail, reported to Kulachi police that two unidentified assailants opened fire on his 24-year-old brother, Mohammad Usman, in Chowgalla Bazaar, killing him on the spot. He stated that his family had no enmity with anyone.

In another incident, Mahboob Atra, a resident of Shorkot, told police that he along with his 34-year-old brother, Mohammad Ayub, was returning home on a motorcycle when two brothers, Irfan and Mehrban, also residents of Shorkot, opened fire on Ayub, killing him on the spot.

He said his family had a land dispute with the accused. FIRs have been registered in both the cases.

ROAD BLOCKED: Residents of Pusha Bridge area on Saturday blocked the Dera-Peshawar Road against the growing street crime in the area.

The protesters said frequent incidents of motorcycle theft, robberies, and snatching had become routine, leaving residents feeling unsafe.

They criticised police for failing to control rising crime in the area. The road was later reopened to traffic after successful negotiations between the protesters and the police.

Separately, the cantonment police arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered over two kilogrammes of crystal meth (ice) from their possession.

The peddlers were identified as Muzzammil Qureshi, resident of Eidgah; Sohail Baber, resident of Naqshband Colony; and Sultan Kanera, resident of Himmat.

