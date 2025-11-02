Bajaur bar gets Rs5m govt grant

BAJAUR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government gave a financial grant of Rs5 million to the Bajaur Bar Association here on Saturday.

A cheque was handed over to the representatives of the bar association by PTI MPAs Anwar Zeb Khan and Eng Ajmal Khan during a ceremony at the district courts.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Zeb and Mr Ajmal said the grant, the first-of-its-kind initiative for the bar association from the provincial government, aimed to facilitate the lawyers’ community. They said it was approved by Chief Minister Sohil Afridi on their request.

They said the provincial government was committed to the welfare of lawyers’ community in the tribal districts. The MPAs said the bar association’s office would soon be solarised.

Bar general secretary Abdul Majeed and other lawyers thanked the provincial government for the provision of the grant. On the occasion, former bar president Naseer Ahmed Advocate joined PTI after resigning from PPP.

Meanwhile, Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor Eng Shaukatullah Khan on Saturday called for providing accommodation and food to the people displaced by the ongoing operation against terrorists.

In a statement, he said a large number of people from several areas of the Charmang Valley, Mamund and Khar tehsils were displaced owing to the ongoing operation in those localities.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2025