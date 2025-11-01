E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Pakistan win toss, elect to field in series-deciding T20I against South Africa

Dawn Sport Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 07:47pm
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and his counterpart Donovan Ferreira at the toss for the third and final Twenty20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Nov 1, 2025. — PCB
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and his counterpart Donovan Ferreira at the toss for the third and final Twenty20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Nov 1, 2025. — PCB
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the series-deciding Twenty20 International against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

The series is level at 1-1 after Pakistan’s thumping victory in the second match on Friday, where home pacers ran riot and shot down the visitors for 110.

Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf dismantled South Africa’s line-up before Saim Ayub struck a breezy half-century as Pakistan raced to the target.

Friday’s victory came after the Proteas had thrashed Pakistan in the series opener by 55 runs.

Pakistan made two like-for-like changes to the side with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi coming in for Naseem Shah while spinner Usman Tariq was handed his debut in place of Abrar Ahmed.

Teams:

PAKISTAN: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Usman Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (captain), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman.

Sport

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Talks revived
Updated 01 Nov, 2025

Talks revived

THROUGH the efforts of foreign interlocutors, the failed parleys between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul have...
Self-sabotage
01 Nov, 2025

Self-sabotage

NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of...
Drought warning
01 Nov, 2025

Drought warning

THE Met Department’s warning, which places 12 districts of Balochistan under drought watch, should come as no...
Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe