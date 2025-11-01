Pakistan win toss, elect to field in series-deciding T20I against South Africa

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the series-deciding Twenty20 International against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

The series is level at 1-1 after Pakistan’s thumping victory in the second match on Friday, where home pacers ran riot and shot down the visitors for 110.

Salman Mirza and Faheem Ashraf dismantled South Africa’s line-up before Saim Ayub struck a breezy half-century as Pakistan raced to the target.

Friday’s victory came after the Proteas had thrashed Pakistan in the series opener by 55 runs.

Pakistan made two like-for-like changes to the side with pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi coming in for Naseem Shah while spinner Usman Tariq was handed his debut in place of Abrar Ahmed.

Teams:

PAKISTAN: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Usman Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (captain), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman.