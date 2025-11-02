ADVICE: AUNTIE AGNI

Hello Auntie,

I met this girl while we were attending online classes for the competitive exams of the Central Superior Services (CSS). I come from a middle-class background, while she belongs to a financially well-off family. From the very beginning, she has been honest about her lifestyle and openly admitted that it would be difficult for her to live without the luxuries she is accustomed to. She has never pretended otherwise or made unrealistic claims like, “I can live anywhere with you.”

I promised her that I would clear the CCSS exam and provide her with the kind of life and comfort she desires. We have been in a long-distance relationship for over 14 months now, though we have never met in person. From the start, she seemed emotionally inclined towards me — she even cried when I didn’t talk to her for two or three weeks.

Despite this, I often find myself feeling insecure and sceptical. I’m confused about her feelings — what if this is just an attraction for her or a passing phase? I have fallen deeply in love with her and don’t want to lose her; yet, at the same time, I’m afraid of getting my heart broken in the future. What should I do?

‘How Do I Know It’s Love and Not a Passing Fancy?’

Dear Doubtful Dreamer,

Auntie thinks it’s lovely that you have found someone who’s open and upfront about her life from the start. I give her full marks for that. The fact that she hasn’t tried to mislead you about her expectations says a lot about her honesty. But honesty is one thing and compatibility is another.

What you two have is an online connection, built on emotions and a lot of texting. You haven’t met in person yet, which means that your entire relationship exists in a bubble. Hence, your imagination is likely filling in the gaps that you don’t know about her. It’s easy to fall deeply in love with the idea of someone. But relationships need much more to survive in the real world.

You should figure out a way to meet her in person and see how you feel about her after the meeting. Meanwhile, keep striving towards your goals for yourself and not just for her.

You’ve promised to clear the CSS and provide her a certain kind of lifestyle. That’s a lot of pressure. It’s great to be ambitious but love shouldn’t feel like a final exam. You shouldn’t have to ‘earn’ someone’s affection. You deserve someone who values you and not who you are about to become... because you just don’t know what’ll happen in the future.

You also don’t know how she will feel about you in the future. Honestly, I think you should figure out a way to meet her in person and see how you feel about her after the meeting. Meanwhile, keep striving towards your goals for yourself and not just for her. The right person will be into you whether or not you live in a palace.

Love is risky, my love. The idea is to make sure that, no matter what happens, you don’t lose yourself in the process.

Published in Dawn, EOS, November 2nd, 2025