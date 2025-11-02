THE GRAPEVINE

GIFF 2025

The Gandhara Independent Film Festival (GIFF) has gained quite a bit of popularity and credibility ever since it was first instituted six years ago. Last week, this year’s edition, GIFF 2025, took place at the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) and lasted for three days. A total of 45 films from all across the world, and a decent number of Pakistani movies, were selected for physical and online screening. It was a nice little event, participated in by a good number of film practitioners and movie buffs. Keep it up!

Poet Acknowledged

Salim Kausar is one of Pakistan’s foremost Urdu poets. He has been seriously ill for the last couple of decades, which has prevented him from taking part in events related to Urdu literature. Therefore, it was thoughtful of an organisation named Bazm-i-Raabta to recently hold a programme in Karachi, Aitraaf-i-Kamal, in honour of the poet. Prominent literary figures such as Zehra Nigah, Dr Pirzada Qasim and Prof Sahar Ansari took part in the event. Mr Kausar, after years, made an appearance on stage to the delight of his countless fans, covering his face with a protective mask. We wish him a complete recovery and congratulate the organisers for the gesture.

A Dog’s Life

Kylie Jenner, the famous socialite and the current girlfriend of Hollywood A-lister Timothee Chalamet, is sad. Her dog, the Italian greyhound Norman, is dead. He was with her for 11 years. Here’s how she emoted after the canine’s demise: “I had never loved anyone so much. After I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received. Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy. Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share. I wish I wasn’t writing this post.” Our condolences, Kylie J. But be careful, Timothee C can read.

Heads Up!

Celebrated Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is known for making, for want of a better word, weird, films. The Emma Stone-starrer Poor Things is one such example. He has now come up with a movie titled Bugonia, alsostarring Emma Stone — this is his fourth feature with her — in which Emma S’s head in the film is clean-shaved by two characters who believe she is an alien. On October 21, during an early show of the film in Los Angeles, cine-goers came bald. Why? Because the film distributors had challenged them to do so. They accepted the challenge with glee and excessive use of razors and trimmers… screaming “hair we come.”

Too Much Damp Squib

Seasoned actress Kajol and former actress-turned-columnist Twinkle Khanna have come up with a talk show called Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle, to which they invite big Bollywood stars using their clout. The problem is that, even after quite a few episodes have hit the airwaves, with guests such as Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, the show hasn’t picked up or gained traction. The reason is simple: it doesn’t seem to be ‘relevant’ to the contemporary Gen Z-ruled world. There’s too much of oldies-not-so-goldies on it.

The Break-Up!

Why did we expect that to happen? Was it obvious? News is that Tom Cruise (63) and Ana de Armas (37) have broken up after nearly 9 months of togetherness. According to insiders, the ‘spark’ between the two had fizzled out pretty quickly, making them realise they were not meant for the long haul. But if insiders are to be believed, Tom C has taken it quite hard, since he was getting ready to pop the question, and feels he was used. For now, however, Ana D A is still very much part of the project Deeper alongside Tom C. Well, everyone now claims to have known the destination of the relationship but was still interested in the journey.

