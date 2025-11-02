CINEMASCOPE : THE GOD OF MEH

For a film about rebirth, Tron: Ares is lifeless — a film as uninviting as watching an uninterested programmer code lines on a black screen which, in broader context, is also what the film is about: finding a code that sustains life.

Ares (as in the god of war, played by Jared Leto) is Master Control, the security programme in the Grid, the sleek, neon computer server world of the tech conglomerate Dillinger Systems, run by the egotistical heir Julian (Evan Peters) and his sensible, often-aghast mother (Gillian Anderson).

Julian wants to give Ares and the indestructible vehicles of his grid-world to the military. His tech gives him the power to materialise programmes in our world. However, the catch is that Ares and other digital conjurings can only sustain themselves for 29 minutes before their code disintegrates.

The key to their longevity is the ‘permanence code’ — two lines of code written and hidden by Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges, in a cameo) that Eve Kim (Greta Lee), the CEO of rival tech company Encom, is desperate to find.

Tron: Ares jumps from a one-star film to a two-and-a-half star mediocre film, if you can sit through till the half-way mark

Eve, who lost her sister to cancer, and her compatriots (her Chief Tech Officer is played by Hasan Minhaj) want to do good for the world, and the permanence code materialises things forever — like conjuring an orange tree out of thin air — though one wonders how that would help medical science accomplish anything for the world’s greater good.

The nitty-gritty of that isn’t really important to screenwriter Jesse Wigutow and director Joachim Rønning, especially when the film can just stage over-the-top action sequences with bike chases in both the Grid and our reality.

Eve gets help from Ares when he starts ‘feeling’ that his actions are villainous and decides to rebel against Julian so that he can become human via the permanence code.

For the most part, this new entry in what has always been a cult-favourite franchise is an exercise in patience — as in: will the audience have the patience to sit through a nearly two-hour film teeming with uninspired acting, screenwriting and direction?

If one does sit through, then post the halfway mark a realisation sets in: maybe Tron: Ares isn’t really that bad. Think of it like this — out of a rating of five stars, a one-star film steps up its game and becomes a two-and-a-half star mediocre film.

That’s a wild jump, even if the legs didn’t have the muscle to make it a successful one.

Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) directs a dull, characterless film. ‘Character’, in all of its connotations, is the key word here. The frames have no “character” — they’re shot with extremely clean, sharp, uninviting lenses that strip away any semblance of warmth or humanity (not a good creative choice) — while the characters themselves have no likeability or gravity, despite Leto’s performance striving to prove otherwise. The casting, for the most part, doesn’t work.

The film needed to cook for a few more development cycles, and then — when this same plot was rewritten with a more engaging tilt — Tron: Ares could’ve been handed to someone who could make the formulaic plot work with actors better suited to their roles. I mean Joseph Kosinski (Oblivion, F1, Top Gun: Maverick) did it with his directorial debut, Tron: Legacy, and look how that movie shaped up. Like Eve, all one has to do is find the right code to make that work.

Released by Disney and HKC, Tron: Ares is rated ‘U’. Although the word means ‘Universal’ (suitable for all audiences), I’d argue that, in this case, it mostly stands for uninspiring

