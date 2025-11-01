E-Paper | November 01, 2025

Self-sabotage

Editorial Published November 1, 2025 Updated November 1, 2025 06:07am
NOTHING, it seems, can stop the PTI from shooting itself in the foot every now and then. The latest in its series of self-harming public spats is the controversy over the removal of the party’s central Punjab president and secretary, which may or may not have been decided by incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Oct 16, when he met Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Salman Akram Raja in Adiala jail. As is the case with most matters involving the PTI’s decision-making apparatus, the who, what and why varies depending on whom one asks. Apparently, PTI central Punjab president Ahmad Chattha and general secretary Bilal Ejaz were removed on instructions supposedly conveyed by Mr Imran Khan to Barrister Gohar. Mr Raja had initially expressed unawareness of any such instruction from the PTI chief but had then deferred to Mr Gohar’s reassurances. The embarrassing twist came when the PTI chief’s X account posted a tweet appreciating the loyalty and sacrifices of the dismissed individuals. “I have not issued any orders for their removal,” Mr Khan was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, another dispute was playing out over who gets to decide who meets Mr Khan in jail.

As the party reels from what its own leaders have described as “a mockery”, one cannot help but point out that lack of internal order and discipline has been the PTI’s hallmark. Even when in power, the party operated in chaotic ways, with controversy following controversy, and leaders coming and going as if through revolving doors. As the pressure has continued to pile up, it is this trait that has turned into the PTI’s biggest weakness. No matter how stoically the PTI chief deals with his predicament, and no matter how invincible he has convinced others he is, his party has remained unable to keep up. Perhaps this is by design; perhaps he believes he must remain central and indispensable in the PTI’s affairs, or else the party may move on without him. Whatever the case may be, the PTI seems to have very little more to contribute at this point. The constant infighting is hurting its ability to offer any meaningful opposition to the current regime, or to deliver any relief for its jailed leadership. If the party hopes to remain a serious political contender, it must first learn to govern itself.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025

