From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Talks with all

RAWALPINDI: ThePrime Minister, Mr Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, tonight [Oct 31] called upon the nation to foil the attempts of the forces working against the sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan. Commenting on the Supreme Court decision vis-a-vis NAP, Mr Bhutto said though there was no question of negotiations with traitors the doors for a dialogue with the parties for a political settlement could not be closed. The next step to be taken in this regard would be decided by the people.

[Mr Bhutto] extended the hand of friendship to Afghanistan for resolving the differences and improving relations, but warned Afghanistan against interfering in the internal affairs of Pakistan. Mr Bhutto said he was prepared to go to Afghanistan any day… . He said ever since Pakistan came into being — even while the Quaid-i-Azam lived — NAP leaders had been talking against Pakistan and indulging in subversive activities… . Mr Yahya Khan banned the organisation. But, Mr Bhutto said, he had lifted the ban… . The [PM] said all talk about the postponement of elections was uncalled for. He said not only the elections would be held, there would be fair and impartial elections. “This is my pledge to the nation.”

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2025